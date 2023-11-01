Pedro Gomes is the CEO and founder of WalletConnect, a communications protocol and developer tooling provider that connects 3,000+ leading apps to 500+ wallets, enabling millions of users to better access the world of web3. Pedro has spent many years contributing to developments across the web3 landscape, including contributions to a number of widely adopted EIPs and CAIPs, like EIP-1193, EIP-1271, EIP-3085, CAIP-2, and CAIP-10. Along with his team at WalletConnect, Pedro hosted the world’s first wallet-dedicated conference this year – WalletCon 2023 – where the long-awaited ERC-4337 was unveiled.