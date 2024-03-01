Perianne Boring is the Founder and CEO of The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s largest trade association representing the blockchain industry. The Chamber’s mission is to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies. Working with policymakers, regulatory agencies and industry, The Chamber advocates for a pro-growth policy environment that fosters job creation, innovation, and investment. Perianne was named one of "America’s Top 50 Women in Tech" by Forbes and one of the "10 Most Influential People in Blockchain" by CoinDesk. She appears regularly in the financial media to share insights on digital asset and blockchain innovations and public policy discussions. Prior to forming The Chamber, Perianne served as a television anchor for an international finance program that ran in more than 100 countries and reached over 650 million viewers. She began her career as a legislative analyst in the U.S. House of Representatives, advising on finance, economics, tax, and healthcare policy.