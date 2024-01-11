Ralf Usbeck is a German entrepreneur, founder, and chief executive of Chain4Travel, his latest venture in shaping the global travel industry with innovative travel technology. As founder of Peakwork, TravelTainment (sold to Amadeus in 2006), Vtours, and Weekend.com, he has successfully built and exited companies in a 3-digit million volume. In 2013, Ralf Usbeck received an international award as 'Serial Innovator of Travel Technology' at the World Travel Market in London. Today, he is pioneering the adoption of blockchain technology in travel with Chain4Travel, founded in 2021. The Swiss start-up has initiated the L1 "Camino Network" for the global travel industry, enabling the next iteration of technology and the Web 3.0 age. More than 150 travel companies worldwide already support Camino Network.