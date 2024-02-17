Ramon Recuero is cofounder and CEO at Kinto. Previously, he founded Babylon.finance, a DeFi protocol that reached more than $50M in AUM. Before that, he worked at Y Combinator, building products and helping founders, and built apps and games for Moz, Google and Zynga. Earlier in his career, he founded Netgamix, a user generated trivia platform that reached more than 100K MAU.