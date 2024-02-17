Ramon Recuero
Ramon Recuero is cofounder and CEO at Kinto. Previously, he founded Babylon.finance, a DeFi protocol that reached more than $50M in AUM. Before that, he worked at Y Combinator, building products and helping founders, and built apps and games for Moz, Google and Zynga. Earlier in his career, he founded Netgamix, a user generated trivia platform that reached more than 100K MAU.
Ramon Recuero is cofounder and CEO at Kinto. Previously, he founded Babylon.finance, a DeFi protocol that reached more than $50M in AUM. Before that, he worked at Y Combinator, building products and helping founders, and built apps and games for Moz, Google and Zynga. Earlier in his career, he founded Netgamix, a user generated trivia platform that reached more than 100K MAU.
If DeFi can just figure out how to improve both security and compliance, nothing would stop traditional finance from entering the game
by Ramon Recuero /