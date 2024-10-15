Ran Yi is the co-founder of Orderly Network. Founded in 2022, Orderly Network is a cloud liquidity infrastructure designed to revolutionize trading with its permissionless, omnichain liquidity layer. Also a co-founder of WOO Network, Ran is a tireless advocate for DeFi’s potential for democratization. With 15 years in global asset management and five years in crypto, Ran’s background in traditional finance has also been developed through working at institutions such as China Merchants Bank and Freddie Mac. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from CEIBS.