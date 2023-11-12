Robinson Burkey is an EVP at the Wormhole Foundation. Robinson has dedicated nearly a decade to leading growth and go-to-market strategies for startups, including almost two years in the crypto industry. Previously, Robinson served as an early employee at HealthCrowd until their successful exit, after which he made the decision to join DoorDash as an early leader. Prior to joining Wormhole, he led Business Development and Ecosystem efforts at Acala in the Polkadot ecosystem.