Ron represents the Blockchain Association on Capitol Hill as the Director of Government Relations. Ron’s background in crafting a bipartisan crypto regulatory framework via legislation dates back to 2016 when he served as the Financial Services Policy Lead for Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-8). During Ron’s five years on Capitol Hill, he authored several pieces of legislation including the Token Taxonomy Act, Federal Reserve Regulatory Oversight Act and the Derivatives Fairness Act. Ron received his B.A. from Georgetown University.

Opinion

Swipe right? SBF's 'Love is Blind' approach to politics was never real

Sam Bankman-Fried and Congress’s love affair turned out to be as fake as a reality show relationship

