Sara Drakeley is the CEO of Sentz, a cryptocurrency company that she joined as the third engineering hire in August 2018. With a diverse background spanning animation, finance, and aerospace, Sara found her passion in the booming world of cryptocurrency in the boom of 2017. Her expertise in procedural geometry and her desire to impact people's lives led her to Sentz, where she played a key role in implementing SGX attestation procedures, contributing to consensus protocol development, building the company’s initial infrastructure, and the development of MobileCoin Fog, enabling secure mobile transactions without exposing private keys. Previously, as Sentz’s CTO, she led the company’s research branch, exploring smart contracts, zero-knowledge proofs, and ways to enhance the protocol. Prior to joining the company, Sara worked for household names such as SpaceX, Engineer Gate, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and was a researcher at MIT Media Lab. She holds a dual degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Mathematics with Computer Science and Comparative Media Studies. Sara is based in San Francisco, California.