Sean is the CEO and co-founder of Sahara, a platform building blockchain-powered infrastructure that is trustless, permissionless, and privacy-preserving to enable the development of customized autonomous AI tools by individuals and businesses. Additionally, Sean is an Associate Professor in Computer Science and the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Early Career Chair at the University of Southern California, where he is the Principal Investigator (PI) of the Intelligence and Knowledge Discovery (INK) Research Lab. At Allen Institute for AI, Sean contributes to machine common sense research. Prior, Sean was a data science advisor at Snapchat. He completed his PhD work in computer science at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and was a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University Department of Computer Science. Sean has received several awards recognizing his research and innovation in the AI space including Samsung AI Researcher of the Year, MIT TR Innovators Under 35, Forbes Asia 30 Under 3, and more.