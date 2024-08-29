Shahar Madar is the VP of Security and Trust Products at Fireblocks. He leads a global unit of engineers, PMs, and security researchers on a mission to protect our customers from current and emerging financially motivated security threats. Shahar specializes in building Security, Identity, Compliance, and Governance solutions for the needs of large enterprises and prominent brands. He is also the Vice Chairman of Crypto ISAC, the not-for-profit association of organizations dedicated to advancing security initiatives across the crypto ecosystem.