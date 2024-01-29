Shiti Rastogi Manghani is an award-winning business leader with 14 years of experience across 11 countries managing multi-million-dollar projects. Presently, Manghani serves Find Satoshi Lab as its Chief Operating Officer where she oversees all marketing, communications and growth initiatives for Find Satoshi Lab as well as the brands it oversees. Manghani is an Electronics Engineer and holds an MBA in Marketing. She founded her computer vision-based AI start-up, which ranked among the Top 50 well-being start-ups in the UK (At no. 14) and the Top 100 health companies in the UK. Previously, she has worked towards launching Wall Street Journal’s digital arm in India and building power brands at PepsiCo US.