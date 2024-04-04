Steven Walbroehl is the Chief Technology Officer and cofounder of Halborn, a cybersecurity organization specializing in blockchain companies. With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, Steven is an industry expert, trainer and technical leader in penetration testing, ethical hacking, web application and cloud security, infrastructure security, vulnerability scanning and detection, IT compliance and risk mitigation. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies spanning financial, insurance, mortgage, technology, utilities, hospitality, and blockchain industries, and holds several information technology and security certifications, including CISSP, CEH, CRISC, OSCP, OSWP, CISM, GWAPT, GAWN, AWS Solutions Architect Associate, CCNA and Six Sigma.