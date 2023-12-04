Taylor Barr

Taylor Barr

Taylor Barr is a Policy Associate for the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s largest blockchain trade organization. Before joining the Chamber, Taylor helped craft policy for U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

recent news by Taylor Barr

article-image

Opinion

Want to bolster American national security? Support bitcoin mining.

Domestic Bitcoin miners may be the next chapter in the fight to onshore advanced semiconductor manufacturing and engineering 

by Taylor Barr /
article-image

Opinion

Don’t shoe-horn DeFi into existing laws

A controversial, decades-old law that helped shape the internet may be the best model for moving forward with real DeFi legislation

by Taylor Barr /