Tim first stepped into the crypto world in 2017 and has never looked back since. Now CEO of crypto ecosystem growth agency Lunar Strategy, he’s contributed to a number of respected crypto publications and is always into talking about all things crypto.

recent news by Tim Haldorsson

article-image

Opinion

Crypto without X? Consider it dead.

Regardless of whatever changes it has undergone since its Twitter days, X still acts as the “ground zero” of innovation

by Tim Haldorsson /