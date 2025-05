William Brannan is a partner and Vice Chair of Lowenstein Sandler’s Crypto practice. He provides counsel regulated financial technology companies navigating complex securities, derivatives, and cryptocurrency regulatory issues. Will regularly advises digital asset exchanges, multi-asset trading platforms, robo-advisers, market makers, liquidity providers, custodians and digital asset services providers with respect to federal and state cryptocurrency regulations, securities laws, FINRA rules, security-based swap rules, state money transmitter licensing requirements and the New York BitLicense.