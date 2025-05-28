Blockworks Research Daily Newsletter

Crypto markets had a very slight rally over the past 24 hours, with BTC and ETH up 0.38% and 0.89%, respectively, but there is still heavy volatility in between the range of $18,500 and $19,500, so these numbers could be completely wrong by the time this hits your inbox. This small rally is on the back of the 10Y bond yields and DXY finally deciding to have a leg down for the first time in weeks.

Beyond the ATOM 2.0 announcement, whose white paper we outlined on Twitter yesterday, there have been plenty of other Cosmos related announcements at Cosmoverse this week. The biggest one yet was announced yesterday: Circle will be creating their own app-chain on Cosmos for native USDC deployment, available for any IBC chain. They will also be utilizing the Cosmos Hub for Interchain Security, and the Interchain Scheduler for cross-chain MEV opportunities (which has me pretty interested).

There was also a clever algorithmic trading strategy designed by an MEV bot around GMX unstaking that was discovered on-chain yesterday. They basically figured out that there was a high probability that anyone who unstaked their GMX would be selling their tokens almost immediately after, especially the longer amount of time staked. Therefore, they set up a bot that could frontrun that sale and buy back immediately after, and has so far been pretty profitable amassing 55 more GMX (~$2,200) in 45 days on only small trades.

