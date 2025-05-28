Financial Disclosures

Blockworks is committed to maintaining a standard of transparent and non-biased coverage of the digital asset ecosystem.

As part of our mission to provide investors and financial service firms with the best source of information for cryptoassets, and to avoid any potential bias or conflict of interest, it is important for Blockworks to maintain the same standard of transparency that we demand from our industry. That is why our editorial, podcast and research teams have implemented a disclosure policy around personal crypto holdings.

On this page, you will find a list of disclosures from Blockworks employees. Any material holdings, defined as $5,000 or more, of digital assets will be listed next to the employee’s name.

These numbers will be updated on a monthly basis. May 2025 disclosures below, updated May 1:

Blockworks Editorial

Name BTC ETH Altcoins NFTs Crypto Equities Ben Strack No No No No No Byron Gilliam Yes No GRASS No No Casey Wagner No No No No No Daranee Ganesh No No No No No David Canellis No No No No No Donovan Choy Yes Yes No No No Hannah Finnerty No No No No No Jack Kubinec No No No No No Jeff A. No No No No No Kate Irwin No No No No No Katherine Ross No No No No No Macauley Peterson No Yes SOL No HODL Maya St. Clair No No No No No Michael McSweeney No No No No No Molly Jane Zuckerman No No No No No

Blockworks Research

Name BTC ETH Altcoins NFTs Crypto Equities Boccaccio Yes No SOL, VDO, HYPE, SUI, INIT Milady, Puppets, Lasogettes, Eggs No Carlos Gonzalez Campo Yes No SOL, JTO, KMNO MadLads, SMB, Claynos, BadKids No Daniel Shapiro Yes No LINK No No Danny K. Yes No FARTCOIN No HOOD, IBIT Luke Leasure Yes Yes KMNO, ZYN, JLP, sUSDe, PENDLE, SEND, WAL No COIN, TSLA Marc Arjoon Yes Yes SOL No No Maryanne Olson Yes Yes SOL, Kween, JTO No No Nick Carpinito No No HNT, FuseSOL No No Ryan Connor No No SOL, JTO No IBIT, COIN

Blockworks Advisory

Name BTC ETH Altcoins NFTs Crypto Equities Carolina Goldstein Yes No HYPE No No Darren Mims No No SOL, JTO, KMNO No COIN David Rodriguez No No SOL, AKT, CLANKER Bad Kids COIN Eric Diaz Yes No HYPE, MOTO, PROMPT Quantum Cats, Parrallel Avatars, Fluffle HOOD Nikhil Chaturvedi No No AVAX No No Robert Burkhart No No NA No No

Blockworks Data

Name BTC ETH Altcoins NFTs Crypto Equities Daniel Smith Yes No SOL, SUI, PENDLE, BONK No COIN Jack Mandin No No No No No Jacob Sharples Yes Yes SOL No No Rod No Yes XRP, SCRAP, PHNIX, AAVE, CHART, MOTO, HYPE, VDO, USDC Digidaigaku COIN, TSLA Ryan Herlihy No Yes LINK, AERO, VELO, ODOS, OP No HOOD Westie Yes No SOL, FARTCOIN Fluffle IBIT, HOOD Victor Pham Yes No SOL, ZEUS, JTO, KMNO, BONK SMB IBIT, HOOD

Podcasts

Name BTC ETH Altcoins NFTs Crypto Equities Felix Jauvin Yes No No No No Jason Yanowitz Yes Yes SOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, APT, HYPE, FARTCOIN, PENGU, MKR, AKT, UNI, ARMY NodeMonkes, MadLads, Pudgy Penguin, Tensorians, CryptoDickButts, BadKids COIN, HOOD, BABA, NVDA Michael Ippolito Yes Yes SOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, RNDR, TAO, VIRTUALS, FRIEND, DEGEN, IMX Pudgy Penguins, Tensorians, MadLads, Bad Kids No Nathaniel Whittemore Yes Yes SOL No COIN Pete Rizzo Yes Yes No Ordinals MSTR, CEP

Angel Investments

Name Angel Investments Jason Yanowitz AllianceDAO, Allora, Andrena, Arch, Asset Reality, Astria, Axel, Beehiiv, Cap, Concrete/Blueprint, DFlow, Doormat, DoubleZero, Eco, Ejara, Ellipsis/Atlas, Fantasy, Fluent, Friktion, Galleon, GamerGains, Geneva, Helius, Jito, Kado, Kinto, Kintsu, Meow, Monad, Movement, Omega/Juice, Opinions.fun, Pear Protocol, PleasrDAO, Olive (fmr Polysynth), Rio (acq Eigen), River, Rome, Ryze, SkyTrade, Uranium Digital Michael Ippolito Astria, Ellipsis/Atlas, Delta, Sorella Labs, Helius, Jito, Monad, Rio (acq Eigen), Solayer, Ryze, Succinct, Stride, Garden

*This person was on leave or taking PTO during data collection. Disclosure data will be collected and updated when the staff member returns to the office.