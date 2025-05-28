Financial Disclosures

Blockworks is committed to maintaining a standard of transparent and non-biased coverage of the digital asset ecosystem.

As part of our mission to provide investors and financial service firms with the best source of information for cryptoassets, and to avoid any potential bias or conflict of interest, it is important for Blockworks to maintain the same standard of transparency that we demand from our industry. That is why our editorial, podcast and research teams have implemented a disclosure policy around personal crypto holdings.

On this page, you will find a list of disclosures from Blockworks employees. Any material holdings, defined as $5,000 or more, of digital assets will be listed next to the employee’s name.

These numbers will be updated on a monthly basis. May 2025 disclosures below, updated May 1:

Blockworks Editorial

NameBTCETHAltcoinsNFTsCrypto Equities
Ben StrackNoNoNoNoNo
Byron GilliamYesNoGRASSNoNo
Casey WagnerNoNoNoNoNo
Daranee GaneshNoNoNoNoNo
David CanellisNoNoNoNoNo
Donovan ChoyYesYesNoNoNo
Hannah FinnertyNoNoNoNoNo
Jack KubinecNoNoNoNoNo
Jeff A.NoNoNoNoNo
Kate IrwinNoNoNoNoNo
Katherine RossNoNoNoNoNo
Macauley PetersonNoYesSOLNoHODL
Maya St. ClairNoNoNoNoNo
Michael McSweeneyNoNoNoNoNo
Molly Jane ZuckermanNoNoNoNoNo

Blockworks Research

NameBTCETHAltcoinsNFTsCrypto Equities
BoccaccioYesNoSOL, VDO, HYPE, SUI, INITMilady, Puppets, Lasogettes, EggsNo
Carlos Gonzalez CampoYesNoSOL, JTO, KMNOMadLads, SMB, Claynos, BadKidsNo
Daniel ShapiroYesNoLINKNoNo
Danny K.YesNoFARTCOINNoHOOD, IBIT
Luke LeasureYesYesKMNO, ZYN, JLP, sUSDe, PENDLE, SEND, WALNoCOIN, TSLA
Marc ArjoonYes Yes SOLNoNo
Maryanne OlsonYesYesSOL, Kween, JTONoNo
Nick CarpinitoNoNoHNT, FuseSOLNoNo
Ryan ConnorNoNoSOL, JTONoIBIT, COIN

Blockworks Advisory

NameBTCETHAltcoinsNFTsCrypto Equities
Carolina GoldsteinYesNoHYPENoNo
Darren MimsNoNoSOL, JTO, KMNONoCOIN
David RodriguezNoNoSOL, AKT, CLANKERBad KidsCOIN
Eric DiazYes No HYPE, MOTO, PROMPTQuantum Cats, Parrallel Avatars, FluffleHOOD
Nikhil ChaturvediNoNoAVAXNoNo
Robert BurkhartNoNoNANoNo

Blockworks Data

NameBTCETHAltcoinsNFTsCrypto Equities
Daniel SmithYesNoSOL, SUI, PENDLE, BONKNoCOIN
Jack MandinNoNoNoNoNo
Jacob SharplesYesYesSOLNoNo
RodNoYesXRP, SCRAP, PHNIX, AAVE, CHART, MOTO, HYPE, VDO, USDCDigidaigakuCOIN, TSLA
Ryan HerlihyNoYesLINK, AERO, VELO, ODOS, OPNoHOOD
WestieYesNoSOL, FARTCOINFluffleIBIT, HOOD
Victor PhamYesNoSOL, ZEUS, JTO, KMNO, BONKSMBIBIT, HOOD

Podcasts

NameBTCETHAltcoinsNFTsCrypto Equities
Felix JauvinYesNoNoNoNo
Jason YanowitzYesYesSOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, APT, HYPE, FARTCOIN, PENGU, MKR, AKT, UNI, ARMYNodeMonkes, MadLads, Pudgy Penguin, Tensorians, CryptoDickButts, BadKidsCOIN, HOOD, BABA, NVDA
Michael IppolitoYesYesSOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, RNDR, TAO, VIRTUALS, FRIEND, DEGEN, IMXPudgy Penguins, Tensorians, MadLads, Bad KidsNo
Nathaniel WhittemoreYesYesSOLNoCOIN
Pete RizzoYesYesNoOrdinalsMSTR, CEP

Angel Investments

NameAngel Investments
Jason YanowitzAllianceDAO, Allora, Andrena, Arch, Asset Reality, Astria, Axel, Beehiiv, Cap, Concrete/Blueprint, DFlow, Doormat, DoubleZero, Eco, Ejara, Ellipsis/Atlas, Fantasy, Fluent, Friktion, Galleon, GamerGains, Geneva, Helius, Jito, Kado, Kinto, Kintsu, Meow, Monad, Movement, Omega/Juice, Opinions.fun, Pear Protocol, PleasrDAO, Olive (fmr Polysynth), Rio (acq Eigen), River, Rome, Ryze, SkyTrade, Uranium Digital
Michael IppolitoAstria, Ellipsis/Atlas, Delta, Sorella Labs, Helius, Jito, Monad, Rio (acq Eigen), Solayer, Ryze, Succinct, Stride, Garden

*This person was on leave or taking PTO during data collection. Disclosure data will be collected and updated when the staff member returns to the office.

