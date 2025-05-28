Financial Disclosures

Blockworks is committed to maintaining a standard of transparent and non-biased coverage of the digital asset ecosystem.
As part of our mission to provide investors and financial service firms with the best source of information for cryptoassets, and to avoid any potential bias or conflict of interest, it is important for Blockworks to maintain the same standard of transparency that we demand from our industry. That is why our editorial, podcast and research teams have implemented a disclosure policy around personal crypto holdings.
On this page, you will find a list of disclosures from Blockworks employees. Any material holdings, defined as $5,000 or more, of digital assets will be listed next to the employee’s name.
These numbers will be updated on a monthly basis. May 2025 disclosures below, updated May 1:
Blockworks Editorial
|Name
|BTC
|ETH
|Altcoins
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Ben Strack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Byron Gilliam
|Yes
|No
|GRASS
|No
|No
|Casey Wagner
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Daranee Ganesh
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|David Canellis
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Donovan Choy
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Hannah Finnerty
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Jack Kubinec
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Jeff A.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Kate Irwin
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Katherine Ross
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Macauley Peterson
|No
|Yes
|SOL
|No
|HODL
|Maya St. Clair
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Michael McSweeney
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Molly Jane Zuckerman
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
Blockworks Research
|Name
|BTC
|ETH
|Altcoins
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Boccaccio
|Yes
|No
|SOL, VDO, HYPE, SUI, INIT
|Milady, Puppets, Lasogettes, Eggs
|No
|Carlos Gonzalez Campo
|Yes
|No
|SOL, JTO, KMNO
|MadLads, SMB, Claynos, BadKids
|No
|Daniel Shapiro
|Yes
|No
|LINK
|No
|No
|Danny K.
|Yes
|No
|FARTCOIN
|No
|HOOD, IBIT
|Luke Leasure
|Yes
|Yes
|KMNO, ZYN, JLP, sUSDe, PENDLE, SEND, WAL
|No
|COIN, TSLA
|Marc Arjoon
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL
|No
|No
|Maryanne Olson
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL, Kween, JTO
|No
|No
|Nick Carpinito
|No
|No
|HNT, FuseSOL
|No
|No
|Ryan Connor
|No
|No
|SOL, JTO
|No
|IBIT, COIN
Blockworks Advisory
|Name
|BTC
|ETH
|Altcoins
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Carolina Goldstein
|Yes
|No
|HYPE
|No
|No
|Darren Mims
|No
|No
|SOL, JTO, KMNO
|No
|COIN
|David Rodriguez
|No
|No
|SOL, AKT, CLANKER
|Bad Kids
|COIN
|Eric Diaz
|Yes
|No
|HYPE, MOTO, PROMPT
|Quantum Cats, Parrallel Avatars, Fluffle
|HOOD
|Nikhil Chaturvedi
|No
|No
|AVAX
|No
|No
|Robert Burkhart
|No
|No
|NA
|No
|No
Blockworks Data
|Name
|BTC
|ETH
|Altcoins
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Daniel Smith
|Yes
|No
|SOL, SUI, PENDLE, BONK
|No
|COIN
|Jack Mandin
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Jacob Sharples
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL
|No
|No
|Rod
|No
|Yes
|XRP, SCRAP, PHNIX, AAVE, CHART, MOTO, HYPE, VDO, USDC
|Digidaigaku
|COIN, TSLA
|Ryan Herlihy
|No
|Yes
|LINK, AERO, VELO, ODOS, OP
|No
|HOOD
|Westie
|Yes
|No
|SOL, FARTCOIN
|Fluffle
|IBIT, HOOD
|Victor Pham
|Yes
|No
|SOL, ZEUS, JTO, KMNO, BONK
|SMB
|IBIT, HOOD
Podcasts
|Name
|BTC
|ETH
|Altcoins
|NFTs
|Crypto Equities
|Felix Jauvin
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Jason Yanowitz
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, APT, HYPE, FARTCOIN, PENGU, MKR, AKT, UNI, ARMY
|NodeMonkes, MadLads, Pudgy Penguin, Tensorians, CryptoDickButts, BadKids
|COIN, HOOD, BABA, NVDA
|Michael Ippolito
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL, AVAX, TIA, SUI, RNDR, TAO, VIRTUALS, FRIEND, DEGEN, IMX
|Pudgy Penguins, Tensorians, MadLads, Bad Kids
|No
|Nathaniel Whittemore
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL
|No
|COIN
|Pete Rizzo
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Ordinals
|MSTR, CEP
Angel Investments
|Name
|Angel Investments
|Jason Yanowitz
|AllianceDAO, Allora, Andrena, Arch, Asset Reality, Astria, Axel, Beehiiv, Cap, Concrete/Blueprint, DFlow, Doormat, DoubleZero, Eco, Ejara, Ellipsis/Atlas, Fantasy, Fluent, Friktion, Galleon, GamerGains, Geneva, Helius, Jito, Kado, Kinto, Kintsu, Meow, Monad, Movement, Omega/Juice, Opinions.fun, Pear Protocol, PleasrDAO, Olive (fmr Polysynth), Rio (acq Eigen), River, Rome, Ryze, SkyTrade, Uranium Digital
|Michael Ippolito
|Astria, Ellipsis/Atlas, Delta, Sorella Labs, Helius, Jito, Monad, Rio (acq Eigen), Solayer, Ryze, Succinct, Stride, Garden
*This person was on leave or taking PTO during data collection. Disclosure data will be collected and updated when the staff member returns to the office.