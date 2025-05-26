In this episode, we’re joined by Dmitriy Berenzon, a Partner at Archetype, to discuss investing in DePIN, the payments and stablecoins sector today, and consumer crypto. We cover decentralized compute networks, stablecoin fragmentation, payments infrastructure, the UX gap between TradFi and crypto, crypto neobanks, and how AI agents may reshape onchain activity and financial rails.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(3:21) Why Hasn't DePIN Succeeded?

(13:41) Ekiden Ad

(14:00) Investing in DePIN

(17:51) Decentralized Compute Marketplaces

(24:10) Ekiden Ad

(24:46) Payments & Stablecoins

(41:47) Where Should Teams Build?

(44:49) Consumer Crypto Today

(51:16) Utilizing AI

(53:39) Why Wouldn't AI Agents Use TradFi Rails?

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.