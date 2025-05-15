In this episode, we’re joined by Ian and Teddy from Kairos Research to discuss the market rebound, validator economics, and Solana’s maturing infrastructure. We also cover structural Solana flows, ETF demand dynamics, and growing institutional interest in crypto assets. Finally, we dive into recent crypto M&A, Robinhood’s blockchain ambitions, and Hyperliquid’s potential as the next breakout ecosystem.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

--

--

--

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(3:36) Market Outlook

(10:11) Overview of Kairos Research

(12:38) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(13:18) What Doesn't the Market Realize About Solana?

(23:06) ETF Flows

(29:32) DoubleZero's Impact

(33:38) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(34:42) Crypto M&A and Payments

(56:34) Will There Be Another DeFi Season?

(1:03:24) Hyperliquid's Ecosystem

(1:15:06) L1 Valuations

(1:20:17) Closing Comments

--

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.