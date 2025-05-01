The Bull Case For Ethena’s Ecosystem and the Helium Network | Round Table

In this episode, we discuss our current crypto market outlooks, Helium’s efforts to decentralize telecom infrastructure, and Ethena’s evolution into an institutional DeFi chain. We also discuss the state of decentralized AI, US regulatory impacts on DeFi, and macro influences shaping crypto markets heading into summer.Thanks for tuning in!

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Resources





Helium: Decentralizing Telecom with Web3 Incentives: https://x.com/blockworksres/status/1912936629297397960





Ethena: Evolving into an Institutional DeFi Chain: https://x.com/blockworksres/status/1915088301083803936

--

Accelerate your app development on Algorand with AlgoKit 3.0—now with native TypeScript and Python support, visual debugging, and seamless testing. Build, test, and deploy smarter with tools designed for speed and simplicity.





Start building with AlgoKit today: https://algorand.co/algokit?utm_source=blockworkspodcast&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=algokit3&utm_id=algokit3&utm_term=algokit3

--

Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors 0xResearch! As Ledger celebrates 10 years of securing 20% of global crypto, it remains the top choice for securing your assets. Buy a LEDGER™ device now and build confidently, knowing your precious tokens are safe.





Buy now on https://shop.ledger.com/?r=1da180a5de00.

--

Missed DAS? Join us from June 24th-June 26th at Permissionless IV! Use Code 0x10 at checkout for 10% off!

Tickets: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

--

Follow Daniel: https://x.com/_dshap

Follow Nick: https://x.com/0xMetaLight

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to the 0xResearch Newsletter: ⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/0xresearch





Join the 0xResearch Telegram group: https://t.me/+z0H6y2bS-dllODVh

--

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(1:43) Market Outlook

(9:48) Decentralizing Telecom With Helium

(22:57) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(23:37) Do DePIN Tokens Make Sense as Investments?

(29:37) Ethena's Evolution

(45:56) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(46:59) Regulatory Impact on DeFi

(54:36) Thoughts on the Current State of DeAI

(1:12:11) Crypto's Outlook Heading Into Summer

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/0xresearch

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.