In this episode, we’re joined by Ali from Valantis Labs, and Cedo from Initia, to discuss Initia appchains, the revenue and ICM metas, and under-collateralized lending in crypto. We also dive into CLOBs vs AMMs, Hyperliquid’s spot ecosystem, and what new things there are to do onchain. Thanks for tuning in!





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 5:10 ) Phased Rollouts & Initia Appchains

( 11:15 ) The Revenue Meta is Not a Meta

( 14:34 ) Under-Collateralized Lending in Crypto

( 24:30 ) CLOBs vs AMMs

( 33:27 ) Hyperliquid's Spot Ecosystem

( 43:39 ) The ICM Meta

( 53:32 ) Closing Comments

