In this episode, we cover emerging market euphoria, Bitcoin inflows, Circle’s IPO ambitions, and Plasma’s token sale. Carlos and Ryan also give us their takeaways from Solana's Accelerate conference, and the buzz around Solana Mobile’s new phone, Seeker. Finally, we dive into U.S. regulatory shifts around perps trading, and the rapidly developing MegaETH ecosystem.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Plasma Token Sale Announcement: https://www.plasma.to/insights/announcing-the-xpl-public-sale-using-sonar-by-echo

Accelerate your app development on Algorand with AlgoKit 3.0—now with native TypeScript and Python support, visual debugging, and seamless testing. Build, test, and deploy smarter with tools designed for speed and simplicity.





Start building with AlgoKit today: https://algorand.co/algokit?utm_source=blockworkspodcast&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=algokit3&utm_id=algokit3&utm_term=algokit3

Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors 0xResearch! As Ledger celebrates 10 years of securing 20% of global crypto, it remains the top choice for securing your assets. Buy a LEDGER™ device now and build confidently, knowing your precious tokens are safe.





Buy now on https://shop.ledger.com/?r=1da180a5de00 .

Marinade is the premier staking delegation platform on Solana, bringing billions in liquidity and security to the Solana network, and connecting SOL holders to the best staking rates.





Since launching in 2021, Marinade has expanded their suite of products to provide solutions for both DeFi users and TradFi, including liquid and native staking, as well as direct enterprise integrations.





To learn more about Marinade, follow the link below: https://marinade.finance/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=partnerships&utm_campaign=podcast

Join us from June 24th-June 26th at Permissionless IV! Use Code 0x10 at checkout for 10% off!





Tickets: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(1:47) Is Euphoria Seeping Into the Market?

(4:53) Circle's IPO and Plasma's Token Sale

(13:53) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(14:01) Takeaways From Solana's Accelerate Conference

(23:00) Regulation For US Based Perps

(30:53) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(32:02) Solana's New Phone

(44:41) Marinade Ad

(45:13) The MegaETH Ecosystem

(1:00:58) Dunking on People at Permissionless

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.