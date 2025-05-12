In this episode, we’re joined by Mike Dudas and Carl Vogel of 6th Man Ventures to discuss infrastructure vs application-layer investments, the oversupply of general-purpose L1s, the viability of new chains like Monad, and the monetization strategies of crypto apps. We also dive into the evolving launchpad market, the future of DePIN networks, revenue-sharing models,and VC benchmarking.Thanks for tuning in!

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

--

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(0:47) Investing in Apps vs Infrastructure

(5:44) Will the L1 Premium Ever Go Away?

(7:17) Where Should Apps Launch?

(10:10) Determining Monad's Success

(12:42) Generating Revenue

(16:40) Crypto's Monetization Model

(19:13) The Launch Pad Market

(25:24) Streaming vs Text-based Social

(28:11) Launchpad Model Network Effects

(31:09) dYdX Snippet

(37:43) Defining Consumer Crypto

(40:32) Thoughts on the DePIN Sector

(54:33) Should VCs Benchmark Against Bitcoin?

(58:07) Liquid vs Private Investing

(1:04:20) What's Wrong With the Buyback and Burn Model?

(1:10:04) The Lack of DPI in the VC Space

(1:14:18) Are Valuations Too High?

--

--

