The Race to Replace Mainnet | Ian Unsworth, Kairos Research
In this episode, we’re joined by Ian Unsworth from Kairos Research to discuss the return of PumpFun’s livestreams, and the impact of Alpenglow. We also dive into what apps we currently like, Solana Mobile’s Seeker, and other crypto focussed devices. Finally, we end the episode with discussion on how Ethereum Mainnet can be dethroned.Thanks for tuning in!
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.
Pumpfun’s Dominance Under Siege: https://app.blockworksresearch.com/research/the-launchpad-wars_pump.fun's-dominance-under-siege
The Launchpad Wars (Thread): https://x.com/defi_kay_/status/1927800042955624770
Anza Introduces Alpenglow: https://x.com/anza_xyz/status/1924491939040133515
Timestamps:
(0:00) Introduction
(2:26) PumpFun's Livestreams Are Back
(16:42) Ekiden Ad
(16:59) Thoughts on Alpenglow
(24:13) What Apps Do We Like?
(34:32) Ekiden Ad
(35:04) Crypto Devices and Consumer Apps
(48:18) Dethroning Ethereum Mainnet
