In this episode, we’re joined by Ian Unsworth from Kairos Research to discuss the return of PumpFun’s livestreams, and the impact of Alpenglow. We also dive into what apps we currently like, Solana Mobile’s Seeker, and other crypto focussed devices. Finally, we end the episode with discussion on how Ethereum Mainnet can be dethroned.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Resources





Pumpfun’s Dominance Under Siege: https://app.blockworksresearch.com/research/the-launchpad-wars_pump.fun's-dominance-under-siege





The Launchpad Wars (Thread): https://x.com/defi_kay_/status/1927800042955624770





Anza Introduces Alpenglow: https://x.com/anza_xyz/status/1924491939040133515

--

Ekiden is a decentralized, orderbook-based hybrid exchange delivering execution speeds as low as 5-15ms, deep liquidity and transparent price discovery—all while maintaining the security and trustlessness of DeFi with zero maker fees.





To learn more about Ekiden, follow the link below: https://ekiden.fi/

--

Join us from June 24th-June 26th at Permissionless IV! Use Code 0x10 at checkout for 10% off!





Tickets: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

--

Follow Kairos Research: https://x.com/Kairos_Res

Follow Ian: https://x.com/Ian_Unsworth

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





Join the 0xResearch Telegram group: https://t.me/+z0H6y2bS-dllODVh

--

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:26) PumpFun's Livestreams Are Back

(16:42) Ekiden Ad

(16:59) Thoughts on Alpenglow

(24:13) What Apps Do We Like?

(34:32) Ekiden Ad

(35:04) Crypto Devices and Consumer Apps

(48:18) Dethroning Ethereum Mainnet

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.