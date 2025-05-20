In this episode, we’re joined by Austin Federa and Mateo Ward to dive into DoubleZero! They explain why bandwidth—not compute—is the real blockchain bottleneck, and how DoubleZero addresses it. We also cover validator economics, token incentives, critiques on DePIN, performance benchmarks, and plans for Solana and beyond.





Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:11) What is DoubleZero and Why Do We Need It?

(12:26) Ledger Ad

(12:44) DoubleZero Stakeholders

(18:44) DoubleZero Tokenomics and the Problem with DePIN

(23:45) Ledger Ad

(24:20) Solving the Cold Start Problem

(28:30) Performance Improvments Using DoubleZero

(40:04) Citrea Ad

(40:33) Expanding to Other Chains

(45:01) Thoughts on Multicast

(48:49) The DePIN Label

(52:32) Reflecting and Closing Comments

