Gm! This week we're joined by Tom Dunleavy & Ryan Berckmans to discuss the bull case for Ethereum. We deep dive into Ethereum's big pivot, how to value the L1, should L2 tokens exist, the role of Etherealize, what's next for ETH & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(1:46) What Went Wrong With Ethereum?

(4:30) The Ethereum L2 Roadmap

(7:33) Does Ethereum Have Product Market Fit?

(10:45) Ethereum’s Big Pivot

(15:32) Should Blockspace Be Taxed?

(17:57) Ethereum's Next Chapter

(23:37) The Role Of Etherealize

(26:41) Does Scaling The L1 Benefit L2s?

(37:22) How To Attract Builders To Ethereum

(40:06) Should We Tariff The L2s?

(45:18) How To Value L1s

(50:33) The Bull Case For ETH

(57:43) Should L2 Tokens Exist?

(1:02:45) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.