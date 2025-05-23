In this episode, we’re joined by Tomasz Stańczak, Co-Executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation, to discuss Ethereum’s evolving culture, and product focus. We also dive into Ethereum’s DeFi and RWA dominance, scaling the L1, real-time proving breakthroughs, and Ethereum’s long-term vision.Thanks for tuning in!

Resources





Real-Time Ethereum Proving is here: https://x.com/SuccinctLabs/status/1924845712921264562





Justin Drake on Real-Time Proving: https://x.com/SuccinctLabs/status/1925306484281553262

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:10) Getting Started at the Ethereum Foundation

(6:16) Culture of the Ethereum Foundation

(13:30) Ads (Arkham & Marinade)

(14:10) Should Ethereum Mimic Bitcoin?

(33:21) Ads (Arkham & Marinade)

(34:41) Ethereum's Lead in DeFi and RWAs

(42:12) Real-Time Proving

(50:53) Citrea Ad

(51:29) Scaling the L1

(53:17) The Fusaka Upgrade

(56:17) Will Circle Be Acquired?

(1:03:50) What is Tomasz Excited About?

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.