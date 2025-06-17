In this episode, we’re joined by Paul Frambot, Co-founder and CEO of Morpho Labs to discuss Morpho V2! We dive into Morpho V2’s architecture, MEV implications for the new design, and the curator market. We also cover stablecoin demand, and the potential for building an onchain yield curve.Thanks for tuning in!

Resources





Morpho - Ushering in DeFi’s Next Era: https://youtu.be/smvV7Ax3bdE





Morpho V2: Liberating the Potential of Onchain Loans: https://morpho.org/blog/morpho-v2-liberating-the-potential-of-onchain-loans/

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:20 ) Overview of Morpho

( 3:48 ) Why Hasn't Fixed Rate Lending Taken Off?

( 8:41 ) Borrower UX

( 12:03 ) Ads (Katana & Ledger)

( 12:42 ) Behind the Scenes of Fixed Rates

( 16:17 ) Improvements Made in Morpho v2

( 20:15 ) Design Tradeoffs

( 29:36 ) Ads (Katana & Ledger)

( 30:44 ) MEV Implications

( 36:00 ) Term Preferences

( 44:25 ) Citrea Ad

( 45:00 ) The Curator Market

( 56:53 ) Vertical Integration Strategy

( 1:00:28 ) Stablecoin Demand

( 1:03:03 ) Building an Onchain Yield Curve

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.