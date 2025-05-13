In this episode, we sat down with Jeff Yan, Co-founder of Hyperliquid, to discuss Hyperliquid’s origins, their decision to build an L1, and the architecture behind Hyperliquid. We also discuss MEV mitigation, builder deployed perps, and balancing vertical integration with ecosystem growth.





Priority Is All You Need: https://www.paradigm.xyz/2024/06/priority-is-all-you-need





The Path to Decentralized Nasdaq: https://www.anza.xyz/blog/the-path-to-decentralized-nasdaq





0xResearch: Hyperliquid’s Unique Approach to a Better Perp DEX: https://youtu.be/cxyUtPoC1-E

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(3:54) Thoughts on FTX

(6:55) The Origins of Hyperliquid

(11:47) Marinade Ad

(12:01) HyperCore x HyperEVM Architecture

(17:44) Why Build an L1 Instead of an L2?

(22:35) Thoughts on MEV and MCP

(34:55) Marinade Ad

(35:34) Hyperliquid's Edge vs Centralized Exchanges

(39:22) Growing the Hyperliquid Ecosystem

(49:52) Citrea Ad

(50:21) Builder Deployed Perps

(53:24) Thoughts on Vertical Integration

(1:01:00) The Role of Stablecoins in the Hyperliquid Ecosystem

(1:06:16) Outro

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.