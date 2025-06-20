In this episode, we discuss the current macro volatility, the GENIUS Act and CRCL’s price surge, and "alt season" narratives shifting to public markets. We also cover token unlock dynamics, JP Morgan’s stablecoin plans, and the emerging utility of prediction markets.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:39 ) Market Sentiment

( 12:05 ) The GENIUS Act Passes Senate Vote

( 15:30 ) Crypto IPOs & Alt Season

( 25:30 ) The State of Crypto Infrastructure

( 43:53 ) JP Morgan Launches Pilot For JPMD

( 51:05 ) Prediction Markets

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.