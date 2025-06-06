In this episode, we unpack Elon and Trump’s feud, and its impact on the markets before diving into the demand for Circle’s IPO. We also discuss PumpFun’s plans for their token sale and the health of the memecoin market. Finally, we wonder, are foundations in crypto still necessary?





Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:13) Could Elon Switch Parties?

(13:00) The Demand For Circle's IPO

(29:28) PumpFun Plans Their Token Sale

(39:48) The Health of the Memecoin Market

(42:14) The Impact of Trump and Elon's Feud on Crypto

(47:07) Are Foundations Still Necessary?

