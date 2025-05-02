The US Treasury’s Stablecoin Report, TradFi’s Crypto Adoption, and Ethereum’s New Era | Roundup

In this episode, we discuss the U.S. Treasury’s stablecoin report, San Francisco’s tech resurgence, Ethereum’s strategic repositioning, and the rapid growth of stablecoins. We also cover Ripple’s acquisition strategy, transparency challenges in crypto, Unto Labs, and Vitalik’s proposal to replace the EVM with RISC-V.

Thanks for tuning in!

US Treasury Presentation Regarding Stablecoins: https://x.com/qthomp/status/1917619129676357692

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:18) Is San Francisco Back?

(5:40) US Treasury's Stablecoin Presentation

(15:46) Ads (Arkham & Ledger)

(16:24) Institutional Adoption of Crypto

(26:33) Ads (Arkham & Ledger)

(27:42) Are Stablecoins & RWAs Bullish For the L1 Tokens?

(39:06) Citrea Ad

(39:36) Crypto's Transparency Issues

(44:33) Ripple Considered an Acquisition of Circle

(46:57) Calls For OpenAI to Buy Snapchat

(49:01) Thoughts on Unto Labs & Vitalik's RISC-V Proposal

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.