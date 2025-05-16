The Next Phase of the Bull Market | Weekly Roundup

Gm! This week we're back with another weekly roundup. We discuss the state of the market, what to own this cycle, has BTC dominance topped, why you need to pay attention to crypto M&A in 2025 & much more. Enjoy!

--

--

--

--

--

--

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(03:08) Ethereum: The Asset vs Network

(07:44) State Of The Market

(14:58) Ads (Skale, Marinade)

(16:31) What To Own This Cycle

(21:28) Has BTC Dominance Topped?

(24:02) Anchorage Digital Acquires Mountain Protocol

(27:05) Pay Attention To Crypto M&A In 2025

(34:03) Ads (Skale, Marinade)

(35:35) How Should Companies Allocate Capital In Crypto?

(48:56) Ads (Ledger, Bitwise)

(50:29) eToro IPOs & Coinbase Joins The S&P 500

(57:25) Talent Is Leaving TradFi For Crypto

(58:57) Gaming Isn't Dead

(01:01:11) Content Of The Week

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.