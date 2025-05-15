This week, the Hivemind team discuss ETH's sudden outperformance and whether it's driven by genuine flows or just positioning, Solana's strength as the launchpad for "Internet Capital Markets," and the evolving narratives around RWA tokens, L1 rotation, and meme coin mania. They also touch on Celestia’s roadmap struggles, the logic behind tokenized equity fundraising, and Worldcoin. Enjoy!

--

--

--

--

Timestamps:

(0:00) Cold Opening

(2:59) Introduction

(5:37) ETH Pump & Future

(13:51) Slightly Cautious

(19:17) Time to Derisk?

(24:34) What We’re Excited About

(29:11) Solana & Internet Capital Markets

(38:04) Celestia Fundamentals

(42:18) Hype & RWAs

(45:38) Market Opportunities

(49:27) Believe & ICM Launchpad

(57:56) Worldcoin Pitch

(1:03:50) Final Thoughts

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.