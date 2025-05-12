Gm! This week we're joined by Christine Moy, Carlos Domingo & Tarun Chitra to discuss the launch of crypto largest onchain credit fund. We deep dive into what is private credit, the future of tokenization, onchain vs tradfi risk management, finding product market fit & more. Enjoy!

--

Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross.

Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire?utm_source=podcasts





Follow Christine: https://x.com/cmoyall

Follow Tarun: https://x.com/tarunchitra

Follow Carlos: https://x.com/carlosdomingo

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://twitter.com/theempirepod





Join the Empire Telegram: https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Grab your tickets to Permissionless IV. Use code EMPIRE10 for 10% off: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

--

ZKsync is the pioneering zero-knowledge technology powering the next generation of builders with limitless scale. Secured by math and designed for native interoperability, ZKsync enables an elastic, ever-expanding network of customizable chains.





Deeply rooted in its mission to advance personal freedom for all, the ZKsync technology makes digital self-ownership universally available.

To learn more about ZKsync, visit http://www.zksync.io

--

Zenrock is a permissionless, decentralized custody network backed by 1RoundTable Partners, 10T, Maven11, and Spartan. Live on Jupiter, $ROCK is the native token for transactions within the Zenrock ecosystem and secures Zenrock’s decentralized custody network.





The first application launching on Zenrock is zenBTC – yield-bearing Bitcoin on Solana. zenBTC will be live in April 2025.

--

Crypto never sleeps. So we built an Al analyst that never blinks.





Meet Focal by FalconX: a GenAI insights engine built for institutional crypto. Already used by 80+ funds managing $10B+ in AUM.





:small_blue_diamond: Screen, chart, and analyze 1300+ tokens

:small_blue_diamond: Summarize market-moving news instantly

:small_blue_diamond: Integrates data from CoinGecko, Kaito, Token Terminal, Tokenomist, The Tie





Get started today: https://askfocal.com

--

AO Mainnet is LIVE! Experience the future of decentralized computing: infinite parallel processing, secure TEE-powered computations, and LLMs in smart contracts. Built on Arweave, AO's modular design shatters scalability limits. 100% of tokens are distributed to Arweave holders and bridge depositors, with a fixed supply and halving. Explore AO today: https://ao.arweave.dev

--

Token.com is a social-first crypto platform transforming how people discover and trade through crypto content. The revolutionary in-feed trading turns complex crypto into intuitive investments, while content creators earn from every trade and projects amplify their stories through native tokens - creating a new era of social media-powered crypto discovery. Just scroll to watch and tap to invest. Download the app!

--

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(02:02) What Is Private Credit?

(06:32) The ACRED Levered RWA Strategy

(09:29) How To Bring TradFi Onchain?

(20:51) Ads (ZKSync, Zenrock)

(22:30) How Does the Levered RWA Strategy Function?

(32:14) A New Era For Tokenization

(36:32) Ads (ZKSync, Zenrock)

(38:11) Onchain vs TradFi Risk Management

(42:47) How To Avoid Leverage Unwinds

(49:36) Ads (Falcon x,Arweave, Token.com)

(51:50) Finding Product Market Fit

(01:04:57) The Future Of Tokenization

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.