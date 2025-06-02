Debate: How to Value an L1 Token

Gm and Happy Monday! This week, Dan Smith, a Lead Blockworks Researcher and Jonah Weinstein, a Portfolio Manager of SkyCatcher, join Jason to dive into the timely conversation about which metric is better/best to evaluate L1 tokens – REV or RSOV?

NEED TO ADD SHOW NOTES HERE





Timestamps:

(00:00 Intro

(02:31 Why Do We Need Better Valuation Frameworks?

(05:00 What’s Wrong With The Metrics Today?

(08:07 What’s The Proper Reference Point To Understand Value?

(09:33 Are L1 Tokens Money?

(11:10 Ads (Skale Marinade)

(12:48 Is A L1 Token A Commodity Or Company?

(17:05 Abstracting Payment Currency From User

(19:32 Why RSOV Valuation Is So Important

(23:48 Ads (Skale Marinade)

(25:27 DCF?

(29:07 Valuation Litmus Test

(31:38 RSOV & Capital Inflows

(33:40 Is demand denominated in the token or fiat currency?

(35:31 Validators Get Paid In Native Currency

(37:53 What’s REV?

(41:38 The FX Component

(42:58 RSOV’s Valuation Mechanism

(44:43 Where RSOV and REV differ

(47:27 If Native Assets 10X, Do The Hotspots?

(49:05 Ads (Falcon x, LEDN)

(50:52 Monetary L1 Premium Factor In?

(52:56 Fiat Currency Crisis Accelerate Non Govt Adoption

(55:36 RSOV vs REV Valuation Trends Over Time

(01:00:49 How Does Staking / DeFi Deposits Impact Valuation?

(01:02:47 PE Values In RSOV

(01:05:25 Audience Question From Telegram

(01:12:19 Dan’s Updated Views of RSOV

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.