Gm! This week we're back with another weekly roundup. We discuss Coinbase's $3B acquisition of Deribit, Stripe's stablecoin launch, Ethereum's big pivot, will Meta launch a stablecoin & more. Enjoy!

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(02:58) Bitcoin Breaks $100k

(05:25) Ethereum’s Pectra Upgrade

(10:14) Ethereum's Big Pivot

(14:13) Is Robinhood Launching A Chain?

(15:31) Coinbase Acquires Deribit For $2.9 Billion

(21:54) Stripe Sessions: The Stablecoin Playbook

(33:35) Tokenization (real)

(37:51) Is The IPO Window Open?

(46:38) The GENIUS Act

(49:35) Will Meta Launch A Stablecoin?

(52:08) Coinbase Earnings

(53:31) Is Microstrategy A Threat To Bitcoin?

(58:47) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.