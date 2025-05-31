This week, the Hivemind team discuss MicroStrategy & the boom in crypto treasury plays, stabelcoins & the launch of Plasma, and the Sui hack’s implications for security vs centralization. We also dig into Solana's new consensus model, quantum computing, and more. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
(0:00) Introduction
(2:27) MSTR & Crypto Treasury Companies
(20:08) Stablecoins & Plasma Launch
(36:36) Sui Hack & Security vs Centralization
(54:52) Solana’s New Consensus
(1:00:23) Hyperliquid
(1:05:00) Quantum Computing Threat
(1:07:25) Final Thoughts
