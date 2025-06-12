home

Hivemind: Circle Valuation, Pump.Fun Token & What We’re Bullish

This week, the Hivemind team breaks down the macro shift toward deficit-fueled growth, the Circle IPO mania, stablecoin disruption, and how this might reshape the banking system. Later, they cover Plasma's launch mechanics, Pump.Fun’s token launch, and whether that launch is bearish Solana. Finally, they touch on crypto treasury companies, ETFs, and what the crew is bullish. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(0:51) Markets, Deficits, & Elon-Trump

(8:46) Nothing Stops This Train

(13:30) Circle & Stablecoins

(26:19) Plasma

(31:35) Pump.Fun

(40:04) Bearish Solana?

(47:50) What We’re Bullish

(56:02) Treasury Companies, ETFs & SOL Infrastructure

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

