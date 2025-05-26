Gm! This week we're joined by Tyler Evans & Josh Solesbury to discuss the Bitcoin treasury playbook. We deep dive into Michael's Saylor's Bitcoin strategy, NAV/premium, how to structure a treasury company, is this a BTC only strategy or do other assets work as well & more. Enjoy!

--

Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross.

Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire?utm_source=podcasts





Follow Tyler: https://x.com/tylev

Follow Josh: https://x.com/joshsolesbury

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://twitter.com/theempirepod





Join the Empire Telegram: https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Grab your tickets to Permissionless IV. Use code EMPIRE10 for 10% off: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

--

ZKsync is the pioneering zero-knowledge technology powering the next generation of builders with limitless scale. Secured by math and designed for native interoperability, ZKsync enables an elastic, ever-expanding network of customizable chains.





Deeply rooted in its mission to advance personal freedom for all, the ZKsync technology makes digital self-ownership universally available.

To learn more about ZKsync, visit http://www.zksync.io

--

Marinade Labs develops staking technologies that strengthen Solana.

In 2021, our protocol was the first to bring liquid staking to the network; today, our sophisticated, high-performance staking delegation platform brings billions in liquidity and security to the SOL market. We have solutions for both DeFi and TradFi, including liquid and native staking, as well as direct enterprise integrations.





Our best-in-market features include user downside protection (through protected staking rewards) and optimized delegation (via our automated auction marketplace). Cryptoasset investors worldwide, from individual traders to global institutions, use Marinade to earn rewards on their SOL treasuries and holdings. We are headquartered in New York, with offices in the European Union, including Prague. To learn more about Marinade, visit marinade.finance.

--

Crypto never sleeps. So we built an Al analyst that never blinks. Meet Focal by FalconX: a GenAI insights engine built for institutional crypto. Already used by 80+ funds managing $10B+ in AUM. 🔹 Screen, chart, and analyze 1300+ tokens 🔹 Summarize market-moving news instantly 🔹 Integrates data from CoinGecko, Kaito, Token Terminal, Tokenomist, The Tie Get started today: https://askfocal.com

--

Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(02:00) The Microstrategy Playbook

(14:05) Ads (ZKSync, Marinade)

(16:02) Does Narrative Matter For This Strategy?

(19:33) NAV/Premium

(23:15) What Assets Are Good For This Strategy?

(27:51) Ads (ZKSync, Marinade)

(29:48) How To Structure A Bitcoin Treasury Company

(40:23) What Are The Risks To This Strategy?

(47:31) Ads (Falcon x)

(48:26) The Treasury Strategy On POS vs POW Assets

(56:49) Will All Public Companies Own Bitcoin?

(01:01:54) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.