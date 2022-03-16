BTC.D

BTC.D, or Bitcoin Dominance, is a critical metric in the cryptocurrency markets, reflecting the market share of Bitcoin relative to the total market capitalization of all digital assets. This key indicator offers valuable insights into investor sentiment, market trends, and the overall health of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As token values increase in dollar terms, their true growth should be measured in Bitcoin terms. Follow Blockworks for in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and up-to-date information on BTC.D and other vital metrics that influence the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.