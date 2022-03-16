business
Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future
Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets
The EU bill to regulate crypto removed language that would have effectively banned mining, sending crypto markets up, while equities fell amid tensions with Russia
Biden announced plans among the US, European Union and G7 nations to remove Russia’s trade status, deepening the economic burden on the country
Talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, leaving investors with little hope for a diplomatic end to the conflict
The cryptocurrency was up as much as almost 10% intraday, before ending stock trading with a 7.96% pop
Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates
Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008
BTC, ETH and equity markets saw a sharp sell-off after Russia bombed Europe’s largest power plant
BTC regained correlation with safe-haven assets this week, only to diverge Thursday
The S&P 500 rose by 1.86%, while the Nasdaq and Dow jumped 1.7% and 1.79%, respectively.
Increasing divergence between cryptocurrencies and equities has prompted suggestions that bitcoin has become a risk-off asset
A collapsing ruble and the threat of bank account seizures may be leading Russians to bitcoin to avoid financial ruin
The Ukrainian president criticized the country’s allies for their lack of assistance in stopping the Russian advance
Bitcoin started the day down as much as 7.5% after news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine
Stocks have plunged to their lowest point since June 2021 as the country has continued to amass troops along Ukraine’s border
Putin’s advancement of troops into Ukraine has heightened fears of an invasion, leading to further losses in both crypto and equity markets
European equity markets fell Monday while cryptocurrency traders were largely unphased
The unfolding situation in Eastern Europe has ratcheted up market uncertainty, leading investors to sell or stick to the sidelines
The prospect of an executive order from the US president relating to cryptocurrencies added to market uncertainty
The US and NATO say Russia has not partially removed troops from Ukraine’s border yet, causing more fear among investors
Tensions at Ukraine’s border eased slightly after positive remarks from Putin, leading to a jump in both cryptocurrencies and stocks
Market uncertainty continues to mount as St. Louis Fed President calls for quicker rate hikes and tensions build between Russia and Ukraine
Uncertainty and fear in the market continue to ramp up as tensions in Ukraine mount and investors prepare for aggressive rate hikes