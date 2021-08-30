Generational Arbitrage
Rayne Steinberg, co-founder of WisdomTree with $75 billion of assets under management.
Guests Kevin March and David Micley give their perspective on the developing structure in crypto markets and leaving Bridgewater to work in crypto.
Tyler and Dylan discuss the effect of debt on younger generations and the future outlook for bitcoin throughout 2021.
Guests discuss how investors can generate returns in corporate credit markets during a low yield environment and more.
Tyler and Mike discuss Mike’s background, the global outlook and QE.
Tyler and Nick discuss the fate of the real estate market, and who foots the bill when pension funds run out of places to look for yield.
Tyler and Ben discuss the perversion of modern-day capitalism and how giant institutions and political parties create narratives that divide the country.