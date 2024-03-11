InfStones

There are a total of 4 articles associated with InfStones.
Sponsored

Blockchain oracles: Bridging the gap between blockchains and the real world

With the potential for trillions of dollars of assets to transact on-chain, it’s increasingly crucial to connect blockchains to the real world

Markets

Software Giant Oracle Teams With InfStones for Web3 Development

The collaboration will attempt to bring a “scalable” Web3 infrastructure development platform for shared enterprise customers

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Blockchain Infrastructure Provider InfStones Nabs $66M in Extended Funding Round

InfStone said its fresh injection of capital from the extended Series B would help it bolster its team and focus on enterprise-wide expansion

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Blockchain Infrastructure Provider InfStones Closes $33M Series B

The company plans to triple its headcount in the next year and double its supported protocols

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

