InfStones
With the potential for trillions of dollars of assets to transact on-chain, it’s increasingly crucial to connect blockchains to the real world
The collaboration will attempt to bring a “scalable” Web3 infrastructure development platform for shared enterprise customers
InfStone said its fresh injection of capital from the extended Series B would help it bolster its team and focus on enterprise-wide expansion
The company plans to triple its headcount in the next year and double its supported protocols
