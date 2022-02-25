NATO

There are a total of 8 articles associated with NATO.
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Rise Despite Ongoing Invasion of Ukraine

The Ukrainian president criticized the country’s allies for their lack of assistance in stopping the Russian advance

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH and Stocks Seesaw Following Ukraine Invasion

Bitcoin started the day down as much as 7.5% after news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: S&P Drops to Lowest Point Since June 2021 as BTC Extends Losses

Stocks have plunged to their lowest point since June 2021 as the country has continued to amass troops along Ukraine’s border

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Fall Further After Putin Sends Troops Into Ukraine

Putin’s advancement of troops into Ukraine has heightened fears of an invasion, leading to further losses in both crypto and equity markets

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: BTC and European Markets Drop After Latest Putin Provocation

European equity markets fell Monday while cryptocurrency traders were largely unphased

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Continue Slide as Investors Eye Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The unfolding situation in Eastern Europe has ratcheted up market uncertainty, leading investors to sell or stick to the sidelines

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Tank After Biden Says Threat of Russian Invasion ‘Very High’

The prospect of an executive order from the US president relating to cryptocurrencies added to market uncertainty

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: US and NATO Say Russia Still Building Troops on Ukraine’s Border

The US and NATO say Russia has not partially removed troops from Ukraine’s border yet, causing more fear among investors

by Luke Conway /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.