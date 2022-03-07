rouble
There are a total of 6 articles associated with rouble.
Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008
BTC, ETH and equity markets saw a sharp sell-off after Russia bombed Europe’s largest power plant
BTC regained correlation with safe-haven assets this week, only to diverge Thursday
The S&P 500 rose by 1.86%, while the Nasdaq and Dow jumped 1.7% and 1.79%, respectively.
Increasing divergence between cryptocurrencies and equities has prompted suggestions that bitcoin has become a risk-off asset
A collapsing ruble and the threat of bank account seizures may be leading Russians to bitcoin to avoid financial ruin