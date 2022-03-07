rouble

Market Wrap: Gold, Oil Push Higher While Crypto, Stocks Continue To Tumble

Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008

Market Wrap: Cryptos Crumble After Russia Bombs Major Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

BTC, ETH and equity markets saw a sharp sell-off after Russia bombed Europe’s largest power plant

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Fall as Traders Brace for Volatility Ahead

BTC regained correlation with safe-haven assets this week, only to diverge Thursday

Market Wrap: Stocks Rise, Cryptos Fall After Fed Flags Smaller March Rate Rise

The S&P 500 rose by 1.86%, while the Nasdaq and Dow jumped 1.7% and 1.79%, respectively.

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Extend Gains as Equity Markets Continue To Fall

Increasing divergence between cryptocurrencies and equities has prompted suggestions that bitcoin has become a risk-off asset

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH See Massive Pump as Russian Ruble Crumbles

A collapsing ruble and the threat of bank account seizures may be leading Russians to bitcoin to avoid financial ruin

