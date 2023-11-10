spot ether etf

Business

Grayscale trust discounts keep shrinking — here’s why

The discounts of GBTC and ETHE on Thursday declined to 11.3% and 16.4%, respectively — reflecting levels rarely seen in recent years

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Invesco, Galaxy float latest spot ether ETF proposal

The ETF giant and crypto-native firm forged a partnership in 2021 before filing for a spot bitcoin ETF in June

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Grayscale court victory used in arguments for spot ether ETF

Grayscale Investments’ August victory over the SEC in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals catalyzed the latest ether ETF filings, a segment observer says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

First Spot Crypto ETFs in Australia Underwhelm Traders Amid Market Downturn

A Bloomberg analyst called the debuts “shockingly timid” compared to similar 2021 launches in Canada

by Ben Strack /

