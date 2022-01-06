SuperRare

There are a total of 4 articles associated with SuperRare.
MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Polygon NFT Sales On Track to Hit 2.2M by End of January

The total OpenSea Polygon traders have increased from just 15 users in late June 2021, to over 846,433 users as of Jan. 6, according to data by user niftytable on Dune Analytics

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Why Everything Will Become an NFT | Andrew Steinwold & John Crain

Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos sit with Andrew Steinwold and John Crain to get a breakdown on the history of NFTs and what the future holds for them.

Web3

Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Sold His First NFT for $6.3M to the DAO Trying to Free Him

Ross Ulbricht, a man serving two life sentences after creating an illegal website that was used to buy anything from narcotics to exotic plants, has sold his first NFT for over $6 million

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

The Incarcerated Silk Road Founder’s NFT Collection and the DAO Trying to Save Him

Ross Ulbricht, a man serving two life sentences in prison after creating a website that was commonly used to buy Fake IDs and narcotics, is now making and auctioning off non-fungible tokens for charity.

by Morgan Chittum /

