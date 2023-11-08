wstETH

There are a total of 4 articles associated with wstETH.
DeFi

WstETH gets on Base after LayerZero strikeout

Lido DAO approved a bridging standard to Base as canonical shortly after rebuffing LayerZero’s bridging standard

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

LayerZero’s wstETH bridge deployment draws Lido DAO ire

LayerZero’s omnichain fungible token can move wstETH between Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche and Scroll

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Lidos’ wrapped staked ETH is coming to Cosmos

Lido DAO will govern bridging contracts following the initial bridging implementation of wstETH onto Cosmos

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Lido Brings Staked Ether to Layer-2s

The finance DAO announced a wrapped version of stETH can soon be traded on layer-2 Ethereum protocols

by Jack Kubinec /

