Do You Have a Tip for Blockworks? Here’s How to Contact Us Securely.

Our stories are often fueled by tips and evidence from readers.

If you have information or documents that you can share, we want to hear from you. This page details what we look for in a tip and the secure communication tools we use to get information from people like you.

This page is not for general feedback or story ideas. You can see other ways to contact us here.

Common Questions About Sending Tips

What, exactly, should I send you? What makes a good tip?

It’s helpful if your tip is specific and includes evidence you can share that backs you up. This could be text messages, emails, documents, receipts, photos, reports, the identities of people who know more, and more.

There are a few things we look for when we’re reading through a tip:

  • Information that isn’t already known. Telling us the hidden story of what’s actually going on with a company, organization or person in power can be really helpful. We’re less interested in stories that have already been published, unless there’s some angle that hasn’t been explored.
  • Evidence that powerful people are doing something they shouldn’t — and that’s causing significant harm.
  • Specifics and receipts. Giving us specifics about exactly how a person or organization is acting unethically is more helpful to us than guesswork about their shenanigans. And it’s even better if you can share documents, texts or photos.

Submit a Tip

Submit via Encrypted Web Form

Filling this form out helps us pass your tips along to the right editors and reporters quickly. We will not publish your name or information without your consent. The information you share through the form is end-to-end encrypted, which means that the contents can only be read by Blockworks.

